4,499 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 91,715 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 303,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,354,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.