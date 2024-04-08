Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

