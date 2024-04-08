Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.4% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 729,100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,830,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,811,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

