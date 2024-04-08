SLERF Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $217.51 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. SLERF has a market capitalization of $217.51 million and $127.33 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.41965846 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $150,662,780.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

