Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.12 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

