Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $111.42 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.