Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,376 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $115.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

