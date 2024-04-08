Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

