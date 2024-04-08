Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $209,450,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $33.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

