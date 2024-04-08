Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 727.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $9,360,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,709,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $286.08 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

