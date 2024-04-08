Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,119 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 483,358 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.