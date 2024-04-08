Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC opened at $63.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

