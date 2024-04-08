Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,932 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $35.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

