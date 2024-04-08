iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average of $145.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

