Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,224 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 300,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,051,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 352,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $245.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day moving average is $233.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

