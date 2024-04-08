Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $222.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

