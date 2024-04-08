Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 94.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 106,269 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

GMED stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

