Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Envestnet worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.31. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

