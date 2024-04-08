Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

MCRI stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

