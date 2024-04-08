Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 33,980 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,980 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
