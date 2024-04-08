Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 380 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $545.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

