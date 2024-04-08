Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

