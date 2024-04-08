9,346 Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 56,639 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $46.79.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

