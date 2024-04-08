Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

