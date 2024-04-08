Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

