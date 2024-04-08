Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,631,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $297.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

