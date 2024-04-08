Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,067 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.