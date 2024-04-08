Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $352.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

