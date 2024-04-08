Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $318.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.03. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

