Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $150.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.39.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

