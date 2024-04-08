UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

PATH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.44. 1,122,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,522. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

