Algorand Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $50.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00069373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00025031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,479,187 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.