HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $670.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.11. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $390.22 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.73 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

