Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Richard Shortz Sells 900 Shares

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Shortz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $18,531.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,259.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Richard Shortz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Richard Shortz sold 200 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $4,100.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $75,026.40.
Shares of CTGO opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
