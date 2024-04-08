Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Richard Shortz Sells 900 Shares

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Shortz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $18,531.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,259.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Shortz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Richard Shortz sold 200 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $4,100.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $75,026.40.

Contango Ore Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CTGO opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Contango Ore by 7,310.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Contango Ore by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

