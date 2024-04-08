Kate Bolsover Purchases 6,670 Shares of TR Property (LON:TRY) Stock

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,670 shares of TR Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,877.10 ($26,207.76).

TR Property Stock Performance

TR Property stock opened at GBX 315.50 ($3.96) on Monday. TR Property has a 12-month low of GBX 252.95 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.33). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -177.56 and a beta of 0.93.

TR Property Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

