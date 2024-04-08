Kate Bolsover Purchases 6,670 Shares of TR Property (LON:TRY) Stock

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,670 shares of TR Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,877.10 ($26,207.76).
TR Property Stock Performance
TR Property stock opened at GBX 315.50 ($3.96) on Monday. TR Property has a 12-month low of GBX 252.95 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.33). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -177.56 and a beta of 0.93.
TR Property Company Profile
