Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.52

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 22029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

