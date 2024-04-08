New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.85

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 28761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

