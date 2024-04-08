Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Archrock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AROC

Archrock Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Archrock’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.