MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.00

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.