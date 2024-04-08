Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.00

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Textron by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

