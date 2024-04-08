XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.27

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 373488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

XPeng Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in XPeng by 33.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

