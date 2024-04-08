Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.40

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.40 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 182045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.10 ($1.02).

Coats Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,027.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.43.

Coats Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Coats Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

