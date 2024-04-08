AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Trading Up 1.3 %

AZZ stock opened at $78.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AZZ by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

