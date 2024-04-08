eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

