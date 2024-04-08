Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $308.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.