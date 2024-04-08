Equitable Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $470.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.86.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

