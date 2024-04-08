Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Intel by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 50,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

