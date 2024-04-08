Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $388.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

