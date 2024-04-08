Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $10.85 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TH. TheStreet lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

