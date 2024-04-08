Hedera Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $58.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00024753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00015615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,562 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,561.614147 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10362481 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $40,315,989.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.